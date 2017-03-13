Non-profit opens Digital Marketing Training Center for underserved youth in City Heights.

SAN DIEGO, CA — On Tuesday, March 14, 2017, Youth Campaigns will open it’s second Digital Marketing Workforce Training Center located at the 37ECB School in City Heights.

The 37ECB School aims to change the status quo of education by empowering disadvantaged students and is run by the San Diego County Office of Education. Youth Campaigns would like to invite the community and city officials to drop-in for this Kick-off event to see talented youth in action learning and creating Digital Marketing campaigns for local City Heights businesses and organizations.

Purposely located in the heart of San Diego’s inner city, talented minority youth will provide services to local businesses and nonprofits in need.

The goal of this 6-month project is to help revitalize the community by empowering local youth with the skills to provide high-quality marketing and communications services to struggling businesses.

“We see it as providing these young people with the tools to create the change that they want to see in their own communities,” says Youth Campaigns Executive Director Shawn McClondon.

Youth Campaigns is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit founded by Shawn McClondon, that creates pathways to educational, professional, and entrepreneurial success in digital media for underrepresented youth ages 16 – 24.

Youth Campaigns aims to increase diversity in the digital media industry, close the technology gap and help minorities become better represented in America’s innovation economy.