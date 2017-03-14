Nor’easter blizzard warning causes flight delays and cancellations

(CNN) – A Nor’easter is dumping snow and pushing winds up the US East Coast — the beginnings of a monster storm that has placed 31 million people under a blizzard warning.

So far, nearly 7,700 US flights have been canceled through Wednesday and thousands of schools have closed due to what could be a historic storm. Winter storm warnings and watches have been hoisted over a region stretching from West Virginia into Maine.

Local and state authorities warned residents to be prepared and to avoid unnecessary travel as winds in some coastal areas could hit 50 mph to 60 mph, reducing visibility to zero.

Weather models Tuesday morning showed that the heaviest snow, perhaps more than 2 feet, could hit northeastern Pennsylvania, New York’s Hudson Valley and parts of Vermont and New Hampshire.

Among major developments: