North County drug, firearm bust puts 55 behind bars

(SAN DIEGO) – Authority crack down on illegal drug and firearm trafficking has put at least 55 people behind bars. The suspects were participated in the distribution of meth, heroin and firearms.

U.S. attorney’s office announced that the year-long investigation involved several North County agencies.

Authorizes found hand guns, revolvers and assault riffles. The defendants were responsible for burglaries, car thefts and kidnappings.

The investigators say the bad guys were selling drugs and guns in several North County neighborhoods and even across the street from Vista High School.