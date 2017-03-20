North County police department investigates possible attempted child abduction

ESCONDIDO, CA – And a stern warning to parents and their kids from a north county police department.

It’s about the potential dangers of strangers after a possible attempted child abduction.

Escondido police say an attempted child abduction happened this past Saturday in broad daylight near the baseball fields at Kit Carson park in the parking lot.

According to Escondido police, a 9-year old boy said an older man in his truck pulled up and asked the youngster if he wanted to get into the bed of his pick-up. The boy said no. The man asked him again. Police say this time trying to lure the boy with cake. The boy said no again and ran off and told his parents. Authorities were called to the park.

They said the boy did the right thing.

The Escondido Police Department hosts a kid’s safety Academy several times a year. The next one begins this Saturday. You can call the Escondido Recreation Center at 760-839-4691 to sign up.