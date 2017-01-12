North County ranch turning out equestrian champs

by Audra Stafford

An equestrian ranch in Escondido is turning out some world-class talent.

Several world champion Morgan horse riders have come from Miller Equestrian Services over the last year alone, including several who aren’t even old enough to drive.

10-year-old Natalia “Nini” Hodge is a two-time Reserve World Champion and 14-year-old Amanda White is a World Champion. The secret to their success — both girls train multiple times a week around their busy school and extracurricular activities. They also credit their trainer, Ann Miller.

“Ann Miller is the best instructor ever,” said Nini’s mother Pam Hodge. “If you want lessons and you want quality instruction, Ann Miller is the one to come see.”

Nini and Amanda, along with many of the other young riders at Miller Equestrian, are headed for more big honors in 2017. Nini is also looking forward to the release of her first book, Henry the Horse, due out next month on Amazon.