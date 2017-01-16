North Park auto mechanic attacked with hammer

by Carlos Correa

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Police are looking for a man who attacked a North Park auto mechanic with a hammer at a repair shop Sunday night.

Investigators say the victim was hit in the head more than a dozen times.

Owners of Jack’s Muffler Service say the 52-year old mechanic was taking a short break Sunday evening when the suspect is seeing on surveillance video walking into the garage and then starts swinging.

Family members of Henry Rader, a long-time mechanic in north park are still in shock after learning of the attack that left the 52-year-old critically injured.

“It was really brutal. It was brutal,” said Rich Rader, brother of the victim.

In surveillance video released by jack’s muffler service, you can clearly see a man with the backpack walking up from University Avenue. Rader is eating some chips in the service bay when the suspect attacks him for no apparent reason. We won’t show you the rest of the video, but in it — the victim is repeatedly struck in the head with a hammer.

“I can’t even say how I feel, it’s bad,” he said.

After Rader fell to the floor, the suspect looks around the business office. Police say he didn’t take anything, but then returned to the garage and hit Rader six more times.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation, all the way around, but I do think it has increased in our neighborhood, especially at night,” said Catherine McCullough, North Park resident.

Concerned neighbors near Mississippi Street and University Avenue say police are being called to the area more and more for everything from assaults to car and home break-ins.

“We have these long blocks that are dark in the middle and we don’t have that light, you have people that can prowl around easily,” she said.

Neighbors are working with the city to get more street lights and they are staying vigilant and reporting suspicious activity to police.

“They always tell us that if there is anything suspicious that you should call the non emergency line, if its an act happening of course 911,” she said.

Jack’s Muffler Service just hopes this video will help catch the guy responsible for the unprovoked attack.

“I know someone has to recognize this guy. Somebody has to because I’m sure he’ll do it do somebody else. If somebody doesn’t get him off the street, he’ll do it again to somebody else,” said Rader.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 30’s to 40’s with thinning, very short blond hair, last seeing wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and carrying a black backpack.

As for the mechanic, police say he is on a ventilator at this hour and may even lose an eye.

If you have any information on this incident you are asked to call crime stoppers: (888) 580-8477.

