Northeast winter storm leaves 7 dead

(CNN) – A major winter storm that dumped more than 30 inches of snow in parts of the Northeast US weakened as it moved east over the Atlantic on Wednesday after leaving at least seven people dead.

Normalcy was trickling back in some areas of the Northeast as some train service and flights resumed.

But more than 1,000 US flights still were canceled Wednesday, adding to the 7,900-plus flights canceled earlier this week, according to Flightaware.com.

And some school systems, including in Boston, also canceled classes Wednesday. Boston’s mayor said about 6 to 8 inches of snow had fallen by there Tuesday afternoon.