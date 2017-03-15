Northeast winter storm leaves 7 dead

Kelsey Meksto

 

(CNN) – A major winter storm that dumped more than 30 inches of snow in parts of the Northeast US weakened as it moved east over the Atlantic on Wednesday after leaving at least seven people dead.

Normalcy was trickling back in some areas of the Northeast as some train service and flights resumed.

But more than 1,000 US flights still were canceled Wednesday, adding to the 7,900-plus flights canceled earlier this week, according to Flightaware.com.

And some school systems, including in Boston, also canceled classes Wednesday. Boston’s mayor said about 6 to 8 inches of snow had fallen by there Tuesday afternoon.

The storm led to six deaths in the United States and one in Canada this week, authorities said — a toll that started Monday as snow fell in Wisconsin.

A roundup of the deaths:

• Two men died of cardiac-related problems after trying to clear snow Monday in Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County, the county’s medical examiner’s office reported. One man, 76, was operating a snow blower before he died; the second man, 64, was shoveling snow, the office said.

• In Longmeadow, Massachusetts, a snowplow driver was killed in a collision Tuesday with an Amtrak snow-plowing train, fire Chief Andrew Fraser said. The plow driver was crossing the tracks, which the train was working to clear after roughly 12 to 15 inches of snow fell.
• In Canada, a driver of a tractor-trailer died from injuries after a multicar pileup Tuesday during blizzard conditions on Highway 401 in the township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands in southern Ontario, a township spokeswoman said.
• On New York’s Staten Island, a 47-year-old man died of a heart attack he suffered while shoveling snow Tuesday, police said.
• In East Hartford, Connecticut, an elderly man died after being struck by a snowplow Tuesday afternoon, police said.
• In Gilford, New Hampshire, a 16-year-old girl was killed in a weather-related accident, police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee told CNN. The victim was the daughter of a Gilford police dispatcher, according to authorities.
A vehicle makes its way through a normally busy intersection in Yonkers, New York, on March 14.

More from CW6

Candy-flavored e-cigs hook a new generation of kid...
Winter storm causes more than 1,000 flight cancell...
Trump paid $38M in taxes on an income of $150M, Wh...
More than 1800 former players sue NFL for misuse o...