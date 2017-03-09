Numbers show 40% drop in illegal immigrants crossing border

((SAN DIEGO)) There has been a 40% drop in the number of people crossing the US-Mexico border. That’s according to new numbers released by us customs and border protection.

The numbers represent a change from January to February. Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly called the finding encouraging. He credited the trump administration’s strict stance on immigration enforcement. Some say the change was on-track to happen with or without President Trump in office. “Its consistent with what we’ve been seeing over the last few years,” says Pedro Rios with the American Friends Service Committee. While border patrol says the new numbers are significant, it’s simply too early to assume that this is the beginning of a trend.

Kelly says that the administration will remain vigilant to respond to any changes in the coming months.