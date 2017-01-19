Obama lessens 330 sentences in a single day

by Kelsey Meksto

(CNN) – President Barack Obama granted 330 commutations, the White House announced Thursday, the most commutations given in a single day by a US president.

The announcement comes within 24 hours of the transfer of power from Obama to President-elect Donald Trump.

A White House official told CNN this is Obama’s final batch of clemency.

The move brings the total number of individuals who sentences Obama reduced to a total of 1,715, including 568 who had been sentenced to life in prison.

The large majority of sentences Obama commuted Thursday — and in total — were those that came from nonviolent drug offenses.