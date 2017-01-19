Ocean Beach businesses shore up store fronts ahead of storm

City is encouraging residents to take advantage of free sandbags

by Amy DuPont

OCEAN BEACH- Sandbags line the sidewalk on Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach. Business owners doing all the can to keep rain water from entering their storefronts. City workers tell CW6 News they prepare for storms like the ones expected this weekend year-round. This weekend extra staff members will help clear debris from storm drains and man water pumps at flooded intersections.

Strong wind gusts are making this flood fight difficult. Morning reporter Amy DuPont was nearly blown away when the wind picked up just after 8 o'clock Thursday morning.

If you come across a flooded road or intersection you’re asked to report it to the public works dispatch center at 619-527-7500. You can also use the “Get it done” app and send a message and picture directly from your smart phone.

Residents in the city of San Diego can have ten free sandbags. They are available at 14 city rec centers. A city spokesperson suggests you call ahead. They may run out of supplies.