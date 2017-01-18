Off-Broadway hit “Altar Boyz” opens Friday at Coronado Playhouse

by Audra Stafford

Move over One Direction.

There’s a new boy band in town, and they’re bringing their “Heavenly” sound to San Diego.

The Off-Broadway hit “Altar Boyz” opens Friday, January 20 at the Coronado Playhouse. The irreverent musical tells the story of a boy band’s final tour, as they attempt to save the world, one screaming fan at a time.

The production stars Peter Armado as “Luke”, Cody Ingram as “Matthew”. SeeJay Lewis as “Mark”, Patrick Mayuyu as “Juan” and Dennis Peters as “Abraham.” Michael Mizerany, former Associate Artistic Director of Malashok Dance, is the director and choreographer, with music direction by Sean LaPerruque.

In addition to entertaining audiences, the production will raise money and awareness for Mama’s Kitchen, which provides meals, pantry services and nutrition education to San Diegans living with HIV/AIDS and cancer.

“Altar Boyz” will run Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm through February 19. For more information, click here.