Officer involved shooting and kidnapping in San Diego

by Kelsey Meksto

Anaheim Police Dept. – A homicide and kidnapping occurred at the Crystal Inn, 2123 W. Lincoln Ave last Wednesday night, January 11, 2017.

Over the past week, the APD Homicide Detail, assisted by virtually every Detail within the police department has been engaged in an exhaustive effort to safely recover the 23 year old female kidnap victim and arrest the suspect, Luke Lampers.

Late last night, detectives received information the victim had called her father stating she had escaped her captor and was in San Diego.

Detectives and investigators responded immediately and located the victim. The continuing investigation led them to a motel in the 4000 block of Taylor in San Diego where Lampers was believed to be.

Personnel from the San Diego Police Department responded to assist and Lampers was seen arriving at the motel in a vehicle. Investigators from the APD Crime Task Force attempted to contact Lampers and a brief foot pursued ensued at which time an Officer Involved Shooting occurred.

Lampers was struck and has been transported to a San Diego area hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

The Officer Involved Shooting Investigation will be handled by the San Diego Police Department.