Oh Deer! A buck made its way into Kearny Mesa this morning drawing local media

A deer drew the attention of local media this morning as he made his way into Kearny Mesa this morning. Animal control, police and Fish and Wildlife crews responded to the 9000 block of Balboa Avenune in San Diego in response to reports of the deer sighting. Authorities monitored the bucks movements until they were eventually able to coax the buck back into a wilderness area.

A CW6 News crew was able to capture the buck on video. We will have the latest at 4PM and 10PM.