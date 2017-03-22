Old Point Loma Lighthouse open to the public today

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The 126th anniversary of the closing of the old Point Loma Lighthouse will be celebrated today at the Cabrillo National Monument.

The facility was in service for 36 years beginning in 1855, but at times its light, at 422 feet above sea level, became obscured by clouds and fog, according to the National Parks Service. It was shut down on March 23, 1891, in favor of a newer lighthouse closer to the water.

The old lighthouse’s interior has been refurbished to its 1800s appearance and is available for public viewing. The top of the tower is only open to the public three times a year — including today.

Visitors will be allowed to the top platform, which offers spectacular views, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No bags will be allowed up the tower, but storage will be provided at no cost. There is a minimum height requirement to reach the platform.

The catch — the top will be closed if the lightning forecast actually develops or other extreme weather occurs. In that event, other rooms will be open for viewing.

The festivities will also include activities hosted by former Cabrillo artist in residence Anne Chaitin. Volunteers in period dress will bring the 19th century to life with stories, music, costumes and props, and the restored Command Bunker will also be open and staffed with living history volunteers as well.