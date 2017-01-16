One person shot and killed on Pala Indian Reservation

by Kelsey Meksto

PALA (CNS) – Homicide detectives were sent to the Pala Indian Reservation to investigate the death of a 43-year-old woman found dead early today.

Tribal police notified the county sheriff’s department of what was initially reported as an assault with a deadly weapon in front of 2984 W. Pala Mission Road around 3:10 a.m., according to sheriff’s Lt. Kenn Nelson.

The woman, whose name was not released, was dead by the time deputies arrived. Nelson said there were “obvious signs of trauma to her body.”

Although her death was being investigated as a homicide, Nelson said the county Medical Examiner’s Office would determine exactly how she died.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call the sheriff’s department at (858) 974-2321 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.