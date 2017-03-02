Oprah for president?

Washington (CNN) – President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory may have been Oprah Winfrey’s aha moment, as the talk show icon is now signaling she may be open to a presidential bid.

Asked whether she may be able to break the glass ceiling to be elected president, Winfrey smiled.

“I actually never thought that that was — I never considered the conversation even a possibility. I just thought, oh, oh,” she said in a conversation with billionaire David Rubenstein on Bloomberg’s “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations.”

She later added, “No, that won’t be happening, but I mean, I did used to think, well gee, you had to know so much more than I thought you had to know.”

The show taped December 12, according to spokeswoman Rachel Nagler, but it was released Wednesday morning.