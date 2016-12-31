Organ donor honored at Rose Parade

by CW6 News Team

SAN DIEGO- John O’Laughlin is being honored posthumously at Monday’s Rose Parade for saving the lives of three people, as an organ donor.

After serving our country in the United States Navy, O’Laughlin suffered an unexpected brain aneurysm and passed away. But, his legacy lives on because he was an organ donor.

This year the Donate Life float will honor those who have saved lives by donating their organs. The Donate Life float is the third float in the parade, and you will see John’s Flouro-graph atop the third sail on the ship.