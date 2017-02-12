Oroville Dam emergency spillway predicted to fail within the hour

OROVILLE, CA- An immediate evacuation is underway in the low levels of Oroville, near the site of the Auxiliary Spillway at Oroville Dam.

A hazardous situation has developed with the Oroville Dam emergency spillway. Officials say that operation of the auxiliary spillway has lead to severe erosion that could lead to a failure of the structure.

Authorities are predicting a failure of the auxiliary spillway within the hour.

Failure of the spillway structure will result in an uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville. Residents are being evacuated northward.

California’s second-largest reservoir has been in the news lately as extrodinary winter storms have caused water levels to rise forcing officials to open the emergency spillway for the first time in history.

Check in for updates as this story develops.