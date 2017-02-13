Thousands evacuated near Oroville Dam, water levels dropped

SAN DIEGO [Updated 6:06 February 13,2017] – An eroded spillway at Oroville Dam was at risk of failing and sending massive amounts of water downstream.

An order that placed a 15-member San Diego Fire-Rescue Department swift water rescue team on stand-by to deploy to the Lake Oroville area has been canceled. A SDFRD spokeswoman says the team will remain ready to deploy should they be needed in another part of the state.

About 188,000 people living in the Lake Oroville area, about 75 miles north of Sacramento, were evacuated Sunday. Erosion at the head of the auxiliary spillway had threatened to undermine the concrete weir and “allow large, uncontrolled releases of water from Lake Oroville,” which could

potentially exceed the capacity of downstream channels, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

Significant damage to the primary spillway prevented water from being released as fast as it was coming in to the lake. Recent rains had filled the lake, and prompted the emergency spillway to be opened for the first time since the dam, the tallest in the United States, was completed in the late 60s, SDFRD

spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

On Sunday evening, the California Office of Emergency Services activated all of the state’s 13 swift water rescue teams. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team 8 was awaiting formal orders and will deploy to Butte County when directed to do so, according to Munoz.

“Our swift water rescue team’s experience and training make them a perfect fit to assist in the emergency taking place in the northern part of our state,” SDFRD Chief Brian Fennessy said. “I have every confidence in their ability to save lives in the same manner as they do in our city.”

The local swift water rescue team is made up of 11 specially trained lifeguards and four operations personnel, Munoz said.

Flow over the auxiliary spillway weir had slowed considerably since it began Saturday morning and the Oroville Dam itself remains sound. State Department of Water Resources officials said Sunday that the flow was expected to cease entirely and reduce the erosion on the downstream side of the

structure.

State officials said that water had stopped over-topping the emergency spillway as the lake level dropped, and that the emergency spillway’s concrete lip was holding, according to news reports.

Munoz said the local search-and-rescue team would remain ready to deploy should they be needed in another part of the state.

Gov. Jerry Brown has issued an emergency order to bolster the state’s response to the situation.