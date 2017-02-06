Pacific Beach Clean and Safe Program starts

(San Diego) There’s a brand new program that’s working to cut down on homelessness and rowdy behavior in Pacific Beach. It’s called the “PB Clean and Safe Program” and part of its goal is to put homeless back to work.

The Ocean Park Inn Hotel has been in Pacific Beach for decades.

“There used to be this respect in P.B. where the homeless, the business, and the residents really got along with each other,” says Elvin Lai, CEO of the Ocean Park Inn Hotel.

However, over the years Lai says something changed. Around 6-years ago one of his hotel guests was assaulted by an aggressive transient.

“What was supposed to be a five day vacation in San Diego, it was one day in the hospital,” adds Lai.

The group “Discover PB” started talking about how deal with out of control behavior when the bars close and the homeless problem. San Diego City Councilwoman Lorie Zapf got involved and together they came up with the “PB Clean and Safe Program.” There’s a 3-pronged approach.

“We’re actually hiring those who are unhoused and homeless. The PB Street Guardians and they’ll be getting paid to do a lot of the clean-up,” says Councilwoman Zapf.

People have to sign-up to be involved and they’ll get paid minimum wage. Another component to the program involves hiring a private security firm to patrol Pacific Beach and free up police.

“They’re going to try and take care of all the nuisance calls. The bar break, urination in public, vandalism and stuff like that,” adds Zapf.

The final part is outreach, offering social services to help transition the homeless into housing and a job. The total program costs $120,000, all the money is from donations and fundraising. Right now, there’s only enough money for one year but the hope is its success will help fund and expand it.

The program will be rolled out in phases. Those working as private security started working last week. The part of the program that puts homeless to work begins in about 60-days.