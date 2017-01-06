“Pacific Ponycon 2017” is in San Diego

by Erika Cervantes

(San Diego) The “Pacific Ponycon 2017” convention is going on in San Diego this weekend. It’s centered around the very popular cartoon “My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic.”

At “Pacific Ponycon 2017”, Shawn Adams is excited.

“It’s amazing,” says Shawn Adams, who is at “Pacific Ponycon 2017.”

The 10-year-old from Arizona heard about the convention while visiting San Diego. He convinced his dad to bring him.

“It’s like pony’s come to life,” adds Adams.

Shawn and other convention goers are all fans of the cartoon, “My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic.” The show is based on the popular toy and it has quite the following.

“There’s a huge fandom around it where you have people that make crafts, and art, and all sorts of stuff like that,” says Ted Visser, Chair of “Pacific Ponycon 2017.” That makes it enjoyable, it’s got a community to go with it.”

A lot of the cartoon’s fans are male. In fact, quite a few of the people going to the convention’s concerts, buying merchandise and meeting voice actors from the show are guys. However, there’s also activities for kids and a lot of female fans too. Visser says the show’s message about friendship appeals to everyone.

“It’s funny, the characters are well written, and well acted, and well animated. It doesn’t insult your intelligence despite a show that was aimed at kids,” adds Visser.

The convention runs through Sunday, January 8th. Tickets are still available at the “Pacific Ponycon 2017” website.

http://pacificponycon.com/