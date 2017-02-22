Palomar College’s ’Promise Program’ is offering free tuition

The Palomar College ‘Promise Program’ will launch today, February 22nd. It will provide eligible SMSUSD graduates with free tuition while attending Palomar College.

“The program will take effect starting in the Fall of 2017. Eligible students will receive tuition assistance up to $600/semester or $1,200/year for up to two consecutive years from the San Marcos Promise and Palomar College Foundation. This unique opportunity will allow students to attend college, tuition-free, full-time. The program eligibility requirements include that students graduate from SMUSD with a minimum 2.5 cumulative GPA and place into transferable Math, English and Reading, as indicated by Palomar placement test results. In addition, students will be required to complete the FAFSA by the federal deadlines for each school year. Students will be required to complete the Palomar College Foundation Scholarship Application prior to the deadline each year, to maintain eligibility,” said the College Promise Campaign.

Applications for the ‘Promise Program’ are now available.