Pandas at the San Diego Zoo help celebrate World Wildlife Day

SAN DIEGO – After 20 years on the endangered list, world conservation leaders have down listed the giant panda to vulnerable, thanks in part to the San Diego Zoo.

The zoo is celebrating the panda’s comeback today on World Wildlife Day.

Two of the zoo’s pandas wasted no time celebrating, they partied by doing what pandas do best, eating.

Thursday morning volunteers filled Bai Yun and her son, Xiao Liwu’s enclosures with boxes, bags and gourds stuffed with panda’s favorite treats.

Xiao Liwu loves apples. He spent a lot of time trying to get them out of a painted ball.

While his mom, Bai Yun rubbed these pillows which smelled like cinnamon and wintergreen. Her favorite scents, all over her head.

The San Diego Zoo has played a huge roll in the panda comeback by taking part in a breeding program.

The pillows represent the six cubs Bai Yn has birthed. The 17 paper bag represent her grandchildren, and one small paper bag panda represents her great grandchild which is being considered for introduction into the wild.