Paw Patrol: Friday’s Adoption Pets 2/10/17

Name: Paw Patrol

Breed: Dachshund mix

Age: 3 months old

Sex: 3 boys/1 girl

Organization: Animal Rescuers Without Borders

Phone: 619-977-3593

Website: ARWOB.org

Meet the “Paw Patrol” pups! Three boys and one girl who look like Dachshunds and who knows what else. Their mom, named Ryder, is a 15-pound Dachshund/Terrier/Shepherd mix who gave birth shortly after being rescued. Marshall and Chase are twins who look alike with their tan short hair. Their brother, Rubble, has wirey brown hair. They’re all just a little shy when you first meet them, but they’re very sweet and friendly. The boys are all bigger than their sister, and could weigh as much as 20-35 pounds full grown. All the puppies are available for adoption from Animal Rescuers Without Borders. They will be at the ARWOB booth this Sunday at the Cupids And Canines MEGA Adoption Event from 11 to 3 p.m. at Grossmont Center, in La Mesa. You don’t have to wait until Sunday to get started on an adoption application…just go to ARWOB.org and fill out the paperwork before the event. Then come meet these little guys, along with their mother, and hundreds of other dogs, puppies and cats. Bring your loved ones, and find the perfect match this Valentine’s Day! Plus, enter to win some amazing raffle prizes and other give-aways.

