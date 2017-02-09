Peaches: Thursday’s Adoption Pet 2/9/17

Name: Peaches

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: 8 years old

Sex: Spayed Female

Organization: El Cajon Animal Shelter, 1275 N. Marshall Street

Phone: 619-441-1580

This little Chihuahua/Terrier mix is so sweet the shelter named her Peaches. Maybe she’s not as young as some of the dogs in the shelter, and it’s true she has a grey muzzle and her eyesight isn’t what it used to be, but she still deserves a family to love her for the rest of her life. Peaches has the most loving and gentle temperament. She enjoys going on walks with the volunteers and loves all the attention. Her ideal adoptive home would be one where everyone treats her with warmth and consideration…maybe a family with older kids. Peaches appears to be housebroken and she’s very well-behaved indoors. If you’d like to meet Peaches today, visit the El Cajon Animal Shelter at 1275 N. Marshall Street. Otherwise, she’ll be attending the Cupids and Canines Mega Adoption Event this Sunday, February 12th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grossmont Center in La Mesa. You’ll find Peaches at the El Cajon Animal Shelter Booth, and her adoption fee will be just $30! With 250 to 300 other adoptable animals from 27 rescues and shelters, she’ll have a lot of competition that day. So please, bring your friends, family, coworkers and neighbors with you this Sunday, and help us save as many lives as possible.

