Pesticide linked to Texas deaths used in San Diego

by Amanda Shotsky

Four kids are dead and one woman is in critical condition from toxic gas released after water was poured onto a pesticide aluminum phosphide is used in San Diego to rid areas of insects and rodents. It comes in pellet form and is used by dropping it into the ground where moisture activates the toxic phosphine gas. In the Texas case someone apparently sprayed the entire area with water.

This is not the first tragedy related to aluminum phosphide. Officials say the death of two girls in Utah is what really sparked change throughout California. Aluminum phosphate can no longer be used in residential neighborhoods, it must be at least 100-feet from structures and a 24-hour warning is required before use.