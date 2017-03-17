More pet owners are treating their animals with cannabis

((SAN DIEGO)) More pet owners are turning cannabis to treat their sick dogs and cats. This despite the fact that it’s illegal for veterinarians to prescribe it. Veterinarian Dr. Melissa Reed at Turquoise Animal Hospital in Pacific Beach says more and more she is being asked about alternative treatments, specifically medical marijuana. Some pet owners are already experimenting with hemp based products.

“We’ve been getting positive feedback from clients that have tried the hemp based products on their own in animals that have anxiety or chronic pain,” says Dr. Reed. It’s a trend seen across the country. As more states legalize marijuana for people, more pet owners are giving their animals cannabis-based oils ointments and edibles. While Dr.Reed says they results have been promising, veterinarians are barred from not only prescribing cannabis but even recommending them could cost them their license. Often times hemp oil meant for medicinal use does not contain THC, the chemical that gets you high. Dr. Reed reminds everyone that it’s never recommended to blow smoke in a pets face or give them marijuana edibles which often have chocolate, nuts and artificial sweeteners. These are toxic for animals.