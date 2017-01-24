Pixies Giveaway

by CW6 Staff

CW6 and Live Nation have teamed up to send lucky viewers to see PIXIES live at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on Saturday, April 22nd, 2017! Enter below to win a pair of tickets to the show.

Pixies, one of the most influential alt/rock bands of all time, will take their signature aural mix of psychedelia, dissonance, surf-rock and loud-quiet-loud on a five-week tour across North America in 2017, the first of a three-leg trek across the continent.

PIXIES

Saturday, April 22nd, 2017

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Tickets on-sale Friday, January 27th at Ticketmaster.com.

