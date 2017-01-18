Plan to protect endangered birds in Mission Bay area proves controversial

The joint plan between the city and the USDA could allow the killing or predator animals, including feral cats

by John Carroll

The idea is to protect two species of endangered birds in the Mission Bay area, but some are upset with the plan. A combined effort by the Federal Government and the City of San Diego is designed to remove predators from the area where the birds live and breed.

The endangered bird protection plan covers various parts of the Mission Bay area. It seeks to manage, which can mean removing, predators like skunks, possums, raccoons and feral cats. That could mean removing them and killing them off site.

“For us to hear that the USDA was involved with the potential culling of any animal, even in the interest of saving another one was really not tolerable for our organization,” said Humane Society of San Diego President Dr. Gary Weitzman.

Weitzman said he understands the need to protect endangered birds. But whether they’re cats, raccoons, whatever, he said capturing and then killing them is just wrong. “We don’t take care of one animal so that we can actually lose another one,” Weitzman said.

While CW6 was videoing the feral cats doing their thing, we saw a woman come up and feed them. She didn’t want to be interviewed on camera, but she said the idea that these cats are hunting anything is ridiculous because, she said, there are plenty of people that feed them and give them water. Certainly none of them looked like they’d missed too many meals. “In managed colonies of cats, those animals are almost never the issue with wildlife,” Weitzman said.

Instead, Weitzman said it’s other critters like the previously mentioned skunks, raccoons, possums, even snakes.

We reached out to the city to get their side of the story. We asked for an on camera interview. Instead, we got an email that said in part: “…any cats that are found in Mission Bay as part of this program are sent to the Humane Society on Gaines St. and steps are taken to notify the owners if any cats are found with a collar. In the last year, no cats have been caught as a part of this program to protect the Least Terns.”

But that program is scheduled to start anew next month and the Humane Society said to kill any animals taken off sight is a terrible idea. “Do they contribute? Possibly in some way, of course. They’re cats, but they’re not the issue and they certainly don’t deserve to be rounded up and shot,” Weitzman said.

The Humane Society has appealed to the city to stop or at least modify the plan to not allow any killing. The City Council is set to vote on that next month. Gary Weitzman said they’re optimistic.