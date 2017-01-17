Planned Parenthood sees a surge in patients

by Erika Cervantes

(San Diego) With Congress already working to take federal funding away from Planned Parenthood, a lot of women are worried about how they’ll get birth control and other services. The threat also has patients rushing to Planned Parenthood offices for care before the new administration takes office.

Planned Parenthood health centers are experiencing an increase in women seeking long-term, reversible birth control. The centers medical director says the surge started right after the election.

“This year alone we’ve put in 14,000 IUD’s and implants,” says Dr. Sierra Washington, Medical Director Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest.

Doctor Sierra Washington says the vast majority of women who are coming into the health centers are underinsured. She adds that many might not have healthcare coverage at all.

“We offer various different options, payment plans, a sliding scale, and charity care,” adds Dr. Washington, “As well as a pay now, pay later for patients that come to us without any other options.”

At the Pacific Southwest Division of Planned Parenthood, which serves San Diego, most funding comes from the state, patients private insurance and donations. However, it does rely on federal funds.

“I do think we’re entering a very tough time but I would remind you that Planned Parenthood is not new to tough times. We’ve been around for a hundred years,” says Dr. Washington.

Dr. Washington says Planned Parenthood is one of California’s largest providers of contraception, testing for sexually transmitted infections, cancer screenings and abortions. So, there is a lot of commitment at the state level to continue services no matter what happens in Washington.

“The reality is the federally qualified health care centers and other primary care facilities, they’re not in a position to take all the patients that will be flooding through their doors should we have to close,” says Dr. Washington.

The process of getting rid of federal funding still has a long way to go in D.C. Even if the organization does lose its federal money, they promise they’re not going anywhere.