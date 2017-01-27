Police investigate home invasion in Carlsbad

by City News Service

CARLSBAD – An intruder with a ski mask pulled down over his face confronted and tied up a resident at her home near Agua Hedionda Lagoon Friday, then fled after she managed to escape and yell for help.

The home invasion burglary in the 4600 block of Park Drive in Carlsbad was reported about 2:15 p.m., according to police.

The victim told officers the unidentified man entered through an unlocked door, then bound her and began to rummage through her home, Lt. Jeffery Smith said.

While the intruder was distracted, the resident was able to get out of the home, run outside and scream for assistance.

A neighbor standing outside saw the burglar run out of the victim’s house, gave chase and tackled him, Smith said.

The suspect was able to break free and fled to the area of Cove and Park drives.

Officers surrounded the neighborhood and searched it with help from service dogs and a sheriff’s patrol helicopter but were unable to find the

suspect, Smith said.

The woman is expected to be okay.