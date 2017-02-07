Police search for man who robbed Mira Mesa Subway at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego police sought today a man who robbed a Mira Mesa-area Subway sandwich shop at gunpoint.

The gun-wielding robber demanded cash at the eatery on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard near Shawline Street around 6:45 p.m. Monday and fled after receiving an undisclosed amount, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available, but police said he was a short, heavyset Hispanic man in his 30s.