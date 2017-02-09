Police Sergeant Sues SDPD and City Of San Diego

Claims Racist Cartoon Was Used In Training

A San Diego police sergeant claims his department used a racist cartoon during training, so he sued them and the city. just minutes ago, that case went into the hands of the jury.

There is not a specific dollar amount they’re asking for in this case. it will be up to the jury to determine what, if any financial compensation sergeant Arthur Scott will receive. The city says he should not even be awarded a penny.

Sergeant Scott claims a series of incidents happened, starting in 2011, including that cartoon shown in training that shows an ape representing San Diego’s first black police officer. San Diego police say it’s a historical artifact from 1909 that was part of a history lesson and actually praised diversity. Sergeant Scott went on to say there were anti-Obama posters in the locker room and he says he heard white officers say there were, “too many black faces on a public mural.”

Scott claims after he spoke up he was retaliated against, reassigned to a different division and passed up for a promotion that could have come with a raise. He currently makes $117,000 a year. His attorney argued the damages are bigger than that though, saying Sergeant Scott has been under tremendous stress since and claims his reputation is damaged.

Attorney Jim Mitchell who is representing Arthur Scott said, “I think that is going to cause some real deep hurt in a person, to have your organization that you’ve been loyal to and dedicated to turn on you like that.”

George Schaeffer who is representing the City of San Diego said, “Assistant Chief Jarvis informed him he was no longer going to use it as training but also told him he didn’t think it was offensive because it was a historical account of how much the police department has progressed.”

So as for when Sergeant Scott was transferred from the southeastern division to central, the city says it’s not because of race, rather how he handled a situation involving a man with a sword. The city says a call made by Sergeant Scott put other officers in danger, because he called for tasers instead of lethal force.

The city argues he didn’t follow basic training. Scott says he did his job and was able to help a family in need that day.

Ultimately it will be up to the jury to decide if he really was discriminated against and harassed while on the job.