Police tweet out reminder of celebratory gunfire dangers

by Amanda Shotsky

(SAN DIEGO) “What goes up mush come down.” National City Police tweeted out this warning to remind people not to ring in the new year with celebratory gunfire.Every year law enforcement sees and increase in injuries and deaths due to stray bullets. Last new year’s eve a Monte Vista High School student was shot in the head while sitting in his grandma’s kitchen. Officials say firing a weapon into the air is not only extremely dangerous, it’s illegal.