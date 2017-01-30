Poppy: Monday’s Adoption Pet 1/30/17

by CW6 News Team

Name of pet: Poppy

Breed: Shepherd/Labrador

Age: 2 years old

Sex: Spayed Female

Organization: Animal Rescuers without Borders

Phone: 619 9773593

Website: Arwob.org

Poppy is a 2-year-old Shepherd Labrador mix who is full grown at 55-pounds, and would love to be a part of a loving family. She’d be happy living in a home with a large yard, where she could run around and play, or she’d like to live with an active family who will give her a chance to exercise each day. She’d be an excellent walking or jogging partner, and would also be happy playing at the off-leash dog parks. Ideally, her new family will have the time and patience to continue her basic training. She’s crate trained and rides well in the car. She’s great with people and dogs of all ages and sizes. Poppy is not a big barker, but is a good protector, and will bark if someone is by the fence or close to the house. She’s healthy, vaccinated, and ready to be adopted immediately. Poppy was rescued a couple months ago with a litter of pups who have all found homes…and now it’s Poppy’s turn. Please head to ARWOB.org to fill out an adoption application or come visit Poppy at the Cupids And Canines MEGA Adoption Event on February 12th at Grossmont Center.

