Poppy: Thursday’s Adoption Pet 12/22/16

by Kelsey Meksto

Name: Poppy

Breed: Chiweenie

Age: 10 years old

Sex: Neutered Male

Organization: Holly’s Garden Small Breed Rescue

Phone: (858) 274-2940

Website: HollysGarden.com

10-year-old Poppy was dumped at a high-kill shelter in L.A. by owners who gave no reason why, and no information to help him get adopted. Poor Poppy was confused and scared. Just hours before he was to be euthanized, a foster family in San Diego saw a video of Poppy and knew they had to save him and bring him into the Holly’s Garden Rescue program. It took time for Poppy to warm up to his new surroundings and realize he was going to be all right. He now knows he’s safe and loved. Poppy loves giving kisses, cuddling with his foster parents, and playing with his foster brother. He gained weight and saw the vet for a checkup, which included a full blood panel to be sure he was in good health. His foster family believes he was left outside as his elbows have no hair on them, and his ears were sore from fly bites. He’s learning to walk on a leash, loves to play, and does well with other dogs. He takes food very nicely, listens well, and also does very well with children. He’s neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and housebroken. This sweet 9-pound Chiweenie deserves to live happily ever after. Please go to HollysGarden.com to fill out the adoption application. His adoption fee is just $75.

