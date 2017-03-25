Popular East County bar & restaurant celebrating “Fireversary” Saturday

Sunday will mark one year since a fire ripped through Eastbound Bar & Grill in Lakeside.

Thanks to the quick work of firefighters from Lakeside and Santee, the fire was contained to the kitchen, and the crew was able to rebuild and reopen within about three months.

Saturday, March 25, in honor of their first “Fireversary,” Eastbound will hold a big celebration from 1pm to 9pm, complete with live music, a chalk artist and specials.

Co-owner Ben Clevenger said the event is meant to bring the community together in appreciation for the first responders who saved the bar.

“It is just a big thank you to the fire department and the local Sheriff’s too, they were also on scene and doing a wonderful job. They responded quickly, they saved our business, and saved a community hub from burning down. So we really, really appreciate it.”

10% percent of the proceeds from the Fireversary celebration will go to the Burn Institute.