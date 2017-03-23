Port of San Diego gets public input in new master plan

Master Plan was last overhauled in 1980

1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9



6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9



















In the not-too-distant future, the Port of San Diego will have a new master plan. The last one was completed in 1980. On Thursday evening, the Port called in the public for an open house to show them the work that’s already been done, and to involve them in the process.

The Port of San Diego is much more than just the Embarcadero. It encompasses 34-miles of San Diego Bay, about 6,000 acres of some of the most prime land on the planet. Thursday evening was all about the future of all of that.

Port Commissioner Rafael Castellanos summed up the process of coming up with a new port master plan this way. “We’re trying to redefine the waterfront, create a “wow” factor for people not just that live here, but from all over the world.”

Creating that “wow” factor encompasses a tremendous amount of detailed planning. Thursday evening’s open house featured various booths covering topics like land use and economic development. Members of the public were encouraged to give their thoughts to port staff on topics like land use and economic development.

Part of the goal of the master plan update is to streamline the process of development and a lot has already happened, like the North Embarcadero Project.

“We spent about 30-million dollars in improvements there at the north Embarcadero. We would like to continue that quality of design of artistic elements, aesthetic elements so absolutely. We want everything that we do to be world class,” Castellanos said.

Apart from streamlining the development process, other goals of the new plan include balancing development needs with those of natural resources, clearly defining land and water use guidelines for development and protecting access to parks on the waterfront.

“The over-integrated approach makes sense certainly,” said downtown resident Jan Bourgeois. Bourgeois said she’s been to her share of Port Commission meetings. She likes what she saw and heard Thursday evening. In fact, she said she’d like the pace to pick up on certain projects. “I want to see the Brigantine and the other restaurants down there and to move forward. It just seems the Coastal Commission is holding it up,” she said.

But not everybody was happy. Philip Harris is a commercial fisherman and he said the Port has not been good for folks in his business. “A bunch of fishermen were selling fish off their boat at Tuna Harbor and they wanted to get a market going on the shore. The Port was against it. They did everything they could to block it,” Harris said. But he went on to say that he’ll withhold judgement on the new master plan until he sees the final product.

The Port plans on holding more open houses like this. The plan is to complete the final plan and submit it for certification to the California Coastal Commission by sometime next year.