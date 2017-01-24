Poway road grade closed Wednesday to clear storm damage

by Kelsey Meksto

The Poway Grade will be closed Wednesday, January 25th, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., while Poway’s Public Works crews clean up after the storms.

The primary focus will be breaking down and removing a massive boulder, estimated at 10 feet high and wide, that slide onto the roadway on Sunday evening. The city rented a large excavator to break up and remove the rock.

During the closure, the city will be proactively identifying and addressing potential safety concerns along the grade.

City crews will be completing post-storm maintenance and a geotechnical engineer will be onsite to evaluate the condition of the slopes along the grade.

The Sheriff’s Senior Volunteer Patrol will help provide traffic control. Residents located along this section of Poway Road will be allowed access to their property; other traffic will be diverted to Scripps Poway Parkway.

Address: Poway Road, from Espola Road to Highway 67