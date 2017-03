Poway woman accused of hoarding 94 dogs to be arraigned Monday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A Poway woman accused along with her husband of hoarding 94 Yorkshire terrier and Yorkie-mix dogs in filthy conditions in their home will be arraigned Monday, court officials said today.

Christine Calvert, 62, was arrested last month in Primm, Nevada, and extradited back to San Diego to face felony animal abuse charges and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.