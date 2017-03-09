Power outage at San Ysidro schools

SAN YSIDRO (CNS) – A car slammed into a power pole early today, triggering a power outage that left San Ysidro Middle School and the San Ysidro School District headquarters building in the dark.

The outage, which began about 4:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Otay Mesa Road, also affected a City of San Diego facility, according to San Diego Gas and Electric Co. spokesman Jeff Powers.

Crews were on scene to replace the pole and the power cable to the transformer, Powers said. He estimated that power would be restored by 6 p.m.

Calls from City News Service to the school and the district headquarters across the street from the campus went unanswered.

San Diego police were not dispatched to the area, and there was no word on whether classes were canceled for the day.