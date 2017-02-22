Powerful storm brings major flooding to San Jose, CA

(SAN JOSE, CA) – A heavy storm hits the San Jose region causing emergency evacuations due to major flooding.

Cars swamped and rescue crews out in the flooded streets picking people up who were caught in the storm. Crews had trudged through waist-high waters in the streets of San Jose tugging boats of people to safety.

As residents rush to save their home from flooding, some find that water levels had risen as high as the lining of their roofs.

Coyote Creek in San Jose rose quickly behind homes leaving residents defenseless. Some sections of the Creek, the water level had risen at least ten feet.

A concerned resident says, “I’ve been here since 1970 and I have never seen it this high”.

Residents continue to defend their homes, collecting sandbags and stacking them in front of doors, garages and fences.