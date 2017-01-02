Pranksters get creative with the famous Hollywood Sign

by Kelsey Meksto

(CNN) – The H ollywood sign got a little green over New Year’s.

A prankster managed to change the iconic sign overlooking Los Angeles early Sunday to read “Hollyweed,” said L.A. Police Officer Christopher Garcia, who works in the agency’s security service division.

The vandal — who police think is probably a man — used tarps to change the O’s in the sign to E’s, he said.

The vandal was caught on security-camera footage between midnight and 2 a.m. local time, but police can’t tell his race or height because it was dark and raining, Garcia said.

The “Hollyweed” sign remained up until around 11 a.m., when authorities took down the tarps used to change the lettering.