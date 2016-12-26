Preparations underway for annual Holiday Bowl Game: Washington State Cougars VS. Minnesota Gophers

by Carlos Correa

SAN DIEGO – The biggest game in college football in San Diego is just one day away with the Washington State Cougars playing the Minnesota Gophers at Qualcomm Stadium.

The annual National Funding Holiday Bowl attracts thousands of fans.

It’s an exciting day for college football fans especially for those in Washington State and Minnesota who are leaving the cold and snow and trading it in for warmer weather and a great view here in San Diego.

Marching bands and spirit squads from both the University of Minnesota and Washington State University are performing a heart-pounding battle of the bands.

As students help prepare thousands of fans for the annual national funding holiday bowl taking place at Qualcomm Stadium.

“We’re excited to be down here for the holiday bowl for sure. We brought the whole family down so it’s great,” said Brent Schmitten, visiting from Washington.

Game day starts with the port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade down Harbor Drive. Crews have already started setting things up and preparing to close off streets. Organizers are expecting more than 100,000 people lining up along the parade route.

“There is a lot of anticipation. We came down on a flight this morning and have a second coming down. There was a lot of excitement up there in Minneapolis, one of course to get out of a snow storm and two, to come down here and cheer on our team,” said Terry Preisler of Minnesota.

Along with the marching bands, the parade features more giant helium-filled character balloons than any other parade in the country. This year’s theme is “honoring our first responders.”

“It’s just your typical PAC 12 big ten match up, PAC 12 Washington State is going to want to air it out and throw the ball. Minnesota is going to want to control the ball and keep the pace as slow as possible but it’s so much more than that,” said Mark Neville, executive director of San Diego Bowl Game Association.

New this year at the holiday bowl is the national funding FanZone, a spot where fans can enjoy the ultimate pre-game party with a craft beer garden, food trucks and an interactive college football experience.

“What makes our event so successful is we have hundreds of volunteers that make this thing happen. They are all community minded, they want San Diego to be a better place and they shine during bowl week and we’re in the heart of it right now and they are working hard to put on the best show possible,” said Neville.

Monday at 6 p.m. at the Horton Park Plaza, the marching bands will be battling it out again. The event is free and open to the public.

Tuesday, the parade along Harbor Drive starts at 10 a.m. with kick-off at Qualcomm Stadium at 4 p.m.

Tickets are still available.

If you plan to make the Waterfront Park your viewing spot, here are some tips to keep in mind.

Consider taking public transportation. The County Center/Little Italy trolley stop is located one block east of the Waterfront Park.

The is located one block east of the Waterfront Park. Starting at 7:45 a.m., segments of Harbor Drive and Pacific Highway will be closed.

The grandstand and television coverage area will limit parade viewing on the park’s extreme southwest corner.

No alcohol or smoking (including e-cigarettes) is allowed

Glass is not permitted

Barbecuing is not permitted

Feel free to bring picnics, lawn chairs, sunscreen, blankets and canopies

The fountains will be running from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Waterfront Park closes at 10 p.m.

For more information about parks, visit sdparks.org or if you need more specific information about the Waterfront Park, call its office at (619) 232-PARK (7275).

