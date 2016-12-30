Preparing veterans for the workforce

by Carlos Correa

SAN DIEGO – Many veterans who have spent years in the military helping protect our country are now preparing to take on a new mission in the New Year.

Hire GI is a San Diego-based company that connects service members to the workforce.

Many veterans don’t know how to communicate their military services and accomplishments into words a civilian employer could understand, but now Hire GI is making things a whole lot easier for them.

U.S. Navy veteran Enrique Chang is participating in a mock interview. It’s an opportunity to improve his communication skills and focus on landing that first job.

“In the navy we don’t practice those things. We don’t have interviews in that manner but being able to sit down and him asking me questions that would prepare me for an interview, assisted me in many different ways,” he said.

Mock interviews are part of the services offered at Hire GI. It helps veterans learn how to answer difficult questions, develop interview strategies and reduce stress before an actual job interview.

“He assisted me with the resume specifically. He critique everything that i had on there with a fine calm and he gave me some tips and pointers and things that I didn’t look dad specifically like resume paper. I didn’t know resume paper existed so that was one of the major things he pointed out,” said Chang.

Hire GI has connected service members to jobs in a variety of fields from cyber security, construction and IT to restaurants and retail. The process helping these vets transition into civilian work takes anywhere between three to six months depending on how serious the candidate is about finding work.

“We always say for transitioning members, you should really start your transition two years out, really start understanding what you want to do, understanding what the expectations of the industry you want to get into and then allow us to help you get there,” said Jermaine Higgins, senior director of veteran recruitment for Hire GI.

Hire GI attracts hundreds of veterans to their career fairs and dozens have participated in its monthly job training programs. Leaders with the organization say it’s the least they can do to give back to the military community.

“It’s an honor and it’s a duty for us to do that. Our service members have given their life and have sacrificed a lot for us for our freedom and it feels amazing to be able to allow them to transition into a new career and be successful at it,” he said.

In the New Year, Hire GI will have case managers on site who will work closely with these veterans.

The organization also plans to create online profiles for each candidate to make resumes and cover letters available 24/7.

By the way all services and programs are free to military men and women.

