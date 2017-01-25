President Donald Trump orders construction of Mexican wall

by Carlos Correa

SAN DIEGO – Working to fulfill more of his campaign promises, President Trump has signed executive orders to reshape U.S. immigration enforcement including building a wall along the U.S./Mexico border.

For now, the president plans to use federal funds to pay for the wall and expects the Mexican government to reimburse us.

As part of his plan to curb illegal immigration, the president wants to increase deportations of undocumented immigrants who enter the U.S. and those who violate other laws while in the country. He also intends to boost patrols along the border, but community advocates say none of that will solve the immigration problem.

Trump has ordered construction beg8in on a new wall along the Mexico border. It’s a first in a series of executive actions expected to crack down on illegal immigration and tighten security along the southern border.

“I think it’s actually a bad idea because most of the workers here in the united states are Mexicans and there is going to be a lot of problems between the states, people with their jobs,” said Emmanual, who was walking across the border.

“I think it’s a good thing. They need a wall because of the immigration and stuff going on right now,” said James, who travels from the U.S. to Tijuana to visit his wife.

“His priority is first and foremost focused on people who pose a threat to people in our country, to criminals,” said press secretary, Sean Spicer.

The southern border is just shy of 2,000 miles. Only about 600 miles of it is actually fenced. The rest is desert, mountains and rivers that act as a natural barrier. Immigration advocates say more wall will hurt both countries.

“We are having this really panic discussion about undocumented immigration, when it’s at a 40 year low and it’s been going down for 15 years so it’s not that it’s pro or con the wall or pro or con any particular policy directed to undocumented immigration but it’s fermenting the idea that somehow it is out of control when it really isn’t,” said Everard Meade, director of the Trans-Border Institute at the University of San Diego’s Kroc School of Peace Studies.

There are 19 official points of entry on the southern border, but over 300 airports where foreign nationals fly in every day. And advocates say half of the current undocumented population entered the U.S. legally – then overstayed their visas. A problem a wall wouldn’t fix.

“There is a real sense of fear, a real sense of anxiety, people feel uneasy about what their current situation is whether they will feel safe living in any city in the country,” said Pedro Rios, director of the American Friends Service Committee of San Diego.

Construction of new section of border wall likely won’t start for some time, congress has to approve the funding and plans and bids need to be made for the structure which could cost billions of dollars.

“This will not resolve the immigration issues, congress have not done. Its job reforming immigration laws,” said Rios.

Activists say everyone needs to get informed about their rights to protect themselves and their families and reach out to elected officials with their concerns. We expect to hear from leaders within the immigrant community in the coming days.

