Prevent Oil Spills: San Diegans ask Obama to permanently protect coast

by Jenny Day

We’ve all seen the devastating images of sea lions and seagulls coated in oil, so Friday, two San Diego city council members wrote a letter to President Obama asking him to make sure that never happens here. It’s a last ditch request before he leaves office.

There has never been offshore drilling, off the coast of San Diego and countless people hope there never will be. The goal is to keep all of the beauty and marine life protected.

We have seen the consequences and they can be catastrophic. In 2015 an offshore drilling line rupture in Santa Barbara spilled 142,000 gallons of crude oil into the Pacific. The cost of the cleanup was $96 million dollars – which was a drop in the bucket compared to the devastation caused by the Deepwater Horizon accident when 210 million gallons poured into the Gulf of Mexico. So Monday, San Diego leaders and environmental activists are sending a letter to President Obama asking him to impose a permanent ban on oil and gas drilling off our coast.

“Please do not get on that helicoper on January 20th, without invoking your authority to protect this – San Diego’s beautiful coastline, for our children and future generations,” City Council Member Lorie Zapf said.

President Obama just made moves to solidify his environmental legacy, by prohibiting new offshore oil and gas drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic Ocean, so supporters are optimistic he’ll do the same for San Diego’s 70 miles of coastline.

“We all know climate change looms large, especially for people on the coasts, we need to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and focus on alternative energy sources,” City Council Member Barbara Bry said.

There’s no question our beautiful, clean ocean contributes significantly to the region’s $10 billion dollar tourism industry.

“Not only is marine life at stake, but so is our economy. It’s greatly impacted by the health of our coastline; our beaches and bays are our main attraction,” Council Member Bry added.

The big push to prevent oil and gas drilling comes on the heels of a new administration and President-Elect Trump’s promises to open more land to oil and gas exploration. That’s why the city council is acting now and hoping President Obama will respond.

“There are maps that show it’s out there. And when you have an industry bent on profitting, they’ll look at any and all opportunities to make money,” Matt O’Malley said, of the San Diego Coastkeeper.

If President Obama officially protects our coastline before leaving office, that decision could not be undone by any future president; it would take an act of congress to change that decision.

If you want to sign the letter head to www.ipetitions.com/petition/no-coastal-drilling