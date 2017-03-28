Preventing falling rocks

If you are planning on driving in the East County mountains anytime in the next 3 months, you might find delays. That’s because Caltrans is removing loose rocks before they can fall on the road.

It’s called rock scaling and this year due to the heavy rains Caltrans has more projects than ever.

“Basically we’re scaling the rocks that are up on the slope, these are rocks that are somewhat precarious,” said Patrick Jenkins, Resident Engineer for Caltrans as he oversaw a rock scaling project on the 78 near Julian Tuesday. “Over the years the rock has decomposed, it gets silty material between the rocks from the rain, it loosens it up and they can slip and fall.”

The project on the 78 is one of five planned for this year. Additional projects are planned for the 79, 94, 8 and 67 in the coming months.

Geotechnical engineers pry the rocks out with crowbars, if that doesn’t work they resort to plan B.

“We’ll use what’s called an airbag, basically compressed air about hundred psi. We will insert the airbag in between the rocks and the suitable soil on the ground and the rock that’s precarious and then with 100 pounds of pressure it will just give it enough to let gravity take the rock down.”

Last resort, they’ll blast them out. It’s slow going because every 10 minutes they have to stop to allow traffic through. Those who have to wait aren’t always thrilled.

“It’s a little pain but that’s the way it is,” said David Long as he waited at a traffic stop outside the scaling zone Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier this month, a giant boulder was among several large rocks that tumbled onto the 78.

“One of them was 12′ x 14′ x 10″. It’s bigger than a lot of small cars,” said Jenkins.

No one was injured. Caltrans is trying to keep it that way. Rock scaling projects continue for the the next 3 months in the East County. To find out where rock scaling projects are taking place follow Caltrans on @sdcaltrans.