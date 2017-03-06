Proposed plan to help thousands of homeless people in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – An idea to fight homelessness that has been gaining support for years has sparked renewed interest in the mayor’s office and two San Diego businessmen are hoping they can make it a reality.

The two men have pledged to raise $3 million dollars towards their goal.

Volunteers and workers with the alpha project, a non-profit organization helping the homeless, travel across the county giving men, women and children food, blankets, and other supplies to survive another night on the street.

“People out here in the streets right now don’t have a starting place. They don’t have an alternative to being homeless, that’s the way it is because there is no place at the end, and all the facilities are full. We need a centralized intake type facility. I don’t care what you call it. We need a place for the people to start the process of recovery,” said Bob McElroy, CEO of Alpha Project.

It’s a dream McElroy has been fighting for years and now, with the support of two local entrepreneurs who have pledged to put up $3 million, McElroy is confident it’s going to become a reality,

“Every community needs one, but we need to start with one. So that other communities can say wow, this is pretty cool man, they are really taking care of their business downtown, and then maybe Pacific Beach, does there’s, and maybe El Cajon and then maybe Oceanside does there is because this issue is county wide it’s not just downtown San Diego,” he said.

The intake facility would have hundreds of beds as well as on-site staff who can help with social services, healthcare, job training – whatever it takes to put these clients on the road to getting off the street.

“You are never going to make everybody happy but I think now we have the business community behind us, the residents groups behind us, tourism and the homeless themselves, everybody has just come to a tipping point. Everybody acknowledges that,” said McElroy.

The city’s newly hired senior adviser for housing solutions, Stacie Spector, would not comment on the multi-million dollar plan. But Mayor Kevin Faulconer did express support for the idea, and some possible funding sources, during his state of the city speech earlier this year.

“We need participation, we need our politicians and our business community. We need everybody who has a burden for homeless folks, a place to participate and help us, help them,” he said.

