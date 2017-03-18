Public tours taking place this weekend aboard USS John P. Murtha

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha will be available for public tours in downtown San Diego beginning today and continuing through Sunday, according to the Navy.

The San Diego-based vessel will be open to the public at the B Street Pier today from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both weekend days.

Members of the public can tour the ship, speak to sailors and shop for merchandise — with sales on a cash-only basis.